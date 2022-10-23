Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for killing kin over use of refuge area in building

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 22:37 IST
A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his relative on Sunday afternoon over the use of the refuge area on the 22nd floor of their building in Malad in north Mumbai, a police official said.

The accused used to often fight with the 36-year-old victim on this issue, he said.

On Sunday, the accused attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, resulting in the latter's death.

The accused has been arrested for murder, the Malad police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

