Five of family killed as car rams into truck in UP

PTI | Basti | Updated: 23-10-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 22:52 IST
Five members of a family were killed when their car rammed into a container truck in the Munderwa area here on Sunday evening, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar (60), Ankita (40), his son (17) and daughter (14), and a woman (40), they said.

The incident took place on National Highway 28 near the Khajhaula police post when the speeding car rammed into the container truck parked on the roadside, police said.

The family was on its way to Sant Kabir Nagar from Lucknow, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said PTI CORR CDN AQS AQS

