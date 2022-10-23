France's Macron to talk to new Italian PM Meloni on Sunday, BFM TV says

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni later on Sunday, French TV station BFM TV reported, without citing its sources.

Macron is currently on an official visit to Italy.

Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first woman prime minister on Saturday alongside her cabinet team, giving the country its most right-wing government since World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)