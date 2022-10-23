France's Macron to talk to new Italian PM Meloni on Sunday, BFM TV says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-10-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 23:07 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni later on Sunday, French TV station BFM TV reported, without citing its sources.
Macron is currently on an official visit to Italy.
Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first woman prime minister on Saturday alongside her cabinet team, giving the country its most right-wing government since World War Two.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Giorgia Meloni
- French
- Italian
- Italy
- World War Two
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Alpine sign Gasly alongside Ocon for 2023 in all-French line-up
Gasly moves to Alpine to set up an all-French lineup in F1
French Nobel literature winner, others urge protests against Macron as inflation bites
France wants to be India's best partner in defence manufacturing: French Ambassador Lenain
France wants to be India's best partner in defence manufacturing: French envoy Lenain