Left Menu

France's Macron to talk to new Italian PM Meloni on Sunday, BFM TV says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-10-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 23:07 IST
France's Macron to talk to new Italian PM Meloni on Sunday, BFM TV says
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni later on Sunday, French TV station BFM TV reported, without citing its sources.

Macron is currently on an official visit to Italy.

Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first woman prime minister on Saturday alongside her cabinet team, giving the country its most right-wing government since World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022