Fire at Bhubaneswar fitness centre

Fire broke out at a fitness center in Bhubaneswar's Jagamara area on Sunday night, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze that was doused by two fire tenders within 30 minutes, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, they added.

''Nobody is trapped inside. The fire has been completely doused. The damage to the property is yet to be ascertained,'' a fire services officer told PTI.

