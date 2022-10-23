Left Menu

Fire at Bhubaneswar fitness centre

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-10-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 23:20 IST
Fire at Bhubaneswar fitness centre
  • Country:
  • India

Fire broke out at a fitness center in Bhubaneswar's Jagamara area on Sunday night, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze that was doused by two fire tenders within 30 minutes, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, they added.

''Nobody is trapped inside. The fire has been completely doused. The damage to the property is yet to be ascertained,'' a fire services officer told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022