Pilot killed in Army helicopter crash buried with military honours

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-10-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 23:27 IST
The mortal remains of an Army pilot from Rajasthan who died in a helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh two days back were buried with military honours in Udaipur on Sunday night, police said.

Major Mustafa Zakiuddin Bohra and four more Army personnel were killed when an indigenously built Advanced Light Helicopter crashed near Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Police officials said Bohra's body arrived at the Dabok airport in Udaipur in the evening where Army officers, public representatives and other people were present.

The body was taken to the Khanjipeer cemetery in an Army truck.

Besides Bohra, Major Vikas Bhambhu of Hanumangarh and Naik Rohitashva Kumar of Jhunjhunu died in the helicopter crash. They will be cremated on Monday, the police said.

