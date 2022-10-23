Left Menu

Traffic jam in Pune as cricket fans celebrate India's win over Pak

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-10-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 23:34 IST
Traffic jam in Pune as cricket fans celebrate India's win over Pak
  • Country:
  • India

People burst crackers, danced enthusiastically and waved the tricolour on many streets of Pune city to celebrate the victory of India over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup tie.

Many people came out on Goodluck street, and Fergusson College Road and chanted slogans hailing Virat Kohli and Team India.

A large crowd danced to the beats of drums on many streets.

As fans flocked the streets, it led to traffic snarls. At FC Road, police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse cricket fans as traffic was held up for over an hour.

India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in the T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in a nail-biting thriller.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022