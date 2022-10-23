Traffic jam in Pune as cricket fans celebrate India's win over Pak

People burst crackers, danced enthusiastically and waved the tricolour on many streets of Pune city to celebrate the victory of India over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup tie.

Many people came out on Goodluck street, and Fergusson College Road and chanted slogans hailing Virat Kohli and Team India.

A large crowd danced to the beats of drums on many streets.

As fans flocked the streets, it led to traffic snarls. At FC Road, police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse cricket fans as traffic was held up for over an hour.

India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in the T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in a nail-biting thriller.

