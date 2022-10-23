Left Menu

UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat in Bahraich, local BJP leader among three arrested

A 30-year-old Dalit man was allegedly tied to an electric pole, thrashed, tonsured, and his face blackened by three men on the suspicion of stealing a toilet seat in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.All the accused, including a local BJP leader, have been arrested, they said.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 23-10-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 23:51 IST
A 30-year-old Dalit man was allegedly tied to an electric pole, thrashed, tonsured, and his face blackened by three men on the suspicion of stealing a toilet seat in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

All the accused, including a local BJP leader, have been arrested, they said. The incident, which took place on Wednesday in Pure Hind Singh village under Hardia police station area, came to the fore after its purported video surfaced on social media. In the video, the Dalit man identified as Rajesh Kumar, a daily wager, is seen being thrashed and paraded by the accused. Police lodged an FIR against three persons in the case and initiated investigations.

Additional Superintendent of police Ashok Kumar said an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and SC/ST Act against local BJP leader Radheshyam Mishra, Saroj alias Renu Vajpai and Rakesh Tiwari was lodged on Thursday. ''All the accused have been arrested,” Kumar said.

