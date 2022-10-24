Slovenia's ex-foreign minister wins 33.9% of votes in presidential elections

Anze Logar, Slovenia's former foreign minister in rightist government won 33.9% of the vote in the first round of the country's presidential election with 64% of ballots counted, preliminary results from the State Election Commission web site showed on Sunday.

Logar will compete for a five-year mandate in a second round on Nov. 13 against lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar who won 26.8% of the vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)