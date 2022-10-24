Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Under pressure in the south of Ukraine, Russia fired missiles and drones into Ukrainian-held Mykolaiv on Sunday, destroying an apartment block in the ship-building city near the front and said the war was trending towards "uncontrolled escalation".

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-10-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 00:43 IST
Representative Image
  • Ukraine

Under pressure in the south of Ukraine, Russia fired missiles and drones into Ukrainian-held Mykolaiv on Sunday, destroying an apartment block in the ship-building city near the front and said the war was trending towards "uncontrolled escalation".

* A missile attack destroyed apartments in a block in Mykolaiv, which is near the southern frontline and has faced months of shelling and water shortages. * Russia told people in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson to flee for their lives as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive.

* Russia said its forces had prevented an attempt by Ukraine to break through its line of control in the Kherson region, where it anticipates a wider Ukrainian counteroffensive. * Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart that the situation in Ukraine was trending towards "uncontrolled escalation" and said Moscow had concerns Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb", without providing evidence.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said only Russia was capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe, responding to Shoigu's comments. * A Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, the region's governor said. Two pilots died in the crash, Russian media reported.

DIPLOMACY * Iran strongly condemned a call by France, Germany and Britain for the United Nations to probe accusations that Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine.

QUOTES * "Of course we don't have the technical ability to knock down 100% of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. (Compiled by Alex Richardson and Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

