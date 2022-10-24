Pentagon chief tells Russia's Shoigu he rejects any Russian pretext for escalation

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a phone call on Sunday that he "rejected any pretext for Russian escalation" in Ukraine, the Pentagon said.

Shoigu told his French, Turkish and British counterparts of Moscow's concern that Ukraine could detonate a "dirty bomb," according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)