Sudanese protester killed after being shot in the chest, medics say

The protester was the 118th person killed in protests since a military coup about one year ago, and the first since Aug. 31. Police media officials could not be reached for comment. Military leaders have in the past said investigations into the deaths of protesters were ongoing.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-10-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 01:05 IST
A protester was killed in the Sudanese capital Khartoum after being shot in the chest by security forces during a demonstration on Sunday, medics aligned with the protest movement said. The protester was the 118th person killed in protests since a military coup about one year ago, and the first since Aug. 31.

Police media officials could not be reached for comment. Military leaders have in the past said investigations into the deaths of protesters were ongoing. The death comes as civilian political parties say they have been in discussions with military leaders and facilitators over a political settlement to fill the void left after an Oct. 25 coup.

