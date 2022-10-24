Mini tornado hits northern France

A mini tornado hit the village of Bihucourt near the northern France port of Calais on Sunday, as the country braced for a wave of storms after a spell of unseasonally warm weather.

Video footage posted on YouTube and social media showed a huge black cloud swirling up in the form of a tornado above the skies of Bihucourt. The local authority for the Pas-de-Calais region said one person had suffered light injuries, and that the tornado had caused extensive damage to some homes and infrastructure in the area.

