Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 24-10-2022 03:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 03:09 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
The rival Koreas say they've exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary.
South Korea's military says its navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early on Monday.
North Korea's military said it responded by firing 10 rounds of artillery shells as a warning to South Korea.
There were no reports of clashes between the Koreas.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea's recent barrage of missile tests.
