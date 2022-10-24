Left Menu

Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 24-10-2022 03:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 03:09 IST
  • South Korea

The rival Koreas say they've exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary.

South Korea's military says its navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early on Monday.

North Korea's military said it responded by firing 10 rounds of artillery shells as a warning to South Korea.

There were no reports of clashes between the Koreas.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea's recent barrage of missile tests.

