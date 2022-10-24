Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions

The rival Koreas say they've exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary.

South Korea's military says its navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early on Monday.

North Korea's military said it responded by firing 10 rounds of artillery shells as a warning to South Korea.

There were no reports of clashes between the Koreas.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea's recent barrage of missile tests.

