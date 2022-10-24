Left Menu

FBI: Person in custody after 'barricade situation' at base

A person was taken into custody following what authorities described as a barricade situation at a U.S. Army base outside the nations capital, the FBI said in a statement.A squad from the agencys Washington field office responded to Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia at about 8 AM on Sunday, according to a statement from the FBI.The situation was resolved and the unidentified person was taken into custody at about 3 PM.The Armys criminal investigation division is the lead agency, while the FBI has provided victim assistance services, the agency said.

PTI | Virginia | Updated: 24-10-2022 03:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 03:23 IST
FBI: Person in custody after 'barricade situation' at base
  • Country:
  • Colombia

A person was taken into custody following what authorities described as a “barricade situation” at a U.S. Army base outside the nation's capital, the FBI said in a statement.

A squad from the agency's Washington field office responded to Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia at about 8 AM on Sunday, according to a statement from the FBI.

The situation was resolved and the unidentified person was taken into custody at about 3 PM.

The Army's criminal investigation division is the lead agency, while the FBI has provided victim assistance services, the agency said. The FBI provided no further details.

WUSA9 reported that the situation was inside a home.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles (32 km) south of Washington along the Potomac River in Virginia's Fairfax County. The base has more than 2,000 family housing quarters, according to Fort Belvoir's 2022 strategic plan.

The base is home to several Army command headquarters, elements of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard and nine Department of Defense agencies, according to a Department of Defense website that serves the military community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022