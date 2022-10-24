Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Korean Air says jet overran runway in Philippines, no injuries reported

A Korean Air Lines Co Ltd jet with 173 people on board overshot the runway at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines late Sunday, the airline said, adding that there were no injuries and all passengers had evacuated safely. The Airbus SE A330 widebody flying from Seoul to Cebu had tried to land twice in poor weather before it overran the runway on the third attempt at 23:07 local time, Korean Air said in a statement on Monday.

Russia's Shoigu holds second call with U.S. defense secretary in three days

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday for the second time in three days and held a flurry of calls with three other counterparts from NATO countries. Moscow provided no details on the conversation with Austin, which came after the two men spoke on Friday for the first time since May. Its readouts on the other calls said Shoigu had said the situation in Ukraine was worsening.

Russia hits Ukraine homes, evacuates Kherson, warns of escalation

Under pressure in the south of Ukraine, Russia fired missiles and drones into Ukrainian-held Mykolaiv on Sunday, destroying an apartment block in the ship-building city near the front and said the war was trending towards "uncontrolled escalation". Mykolaiv lies roughly 35 km (22 miles) northwest of the front line to occupied Kherson, the southern region where Russia has ordered 60,000 people to flee a Ukrainian counter offensive "to save your lives" .

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to attend Ukraine forum in Zagreb

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, will attend a forum in Zagreb this week aimed at supporting Ukraine's independence and the return of the Crimean peninsula to Kyiv, her office announced on Sunday. "Discussions will be centered on the international community's efforts to support the Ukrainian people while holding Russia accountable for its documented war crimes and attempted illegal annexations," Pelosi's office said in a statement on Sunday.

Ukraine urges global ban of Russia's RT after presenter calls for drowning of Ukrainian children

Ukraine branded the Russian state-controlled RT media outlet as an inciter of genocide on Sunday after a presenter said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been drowned. In a show broadcast last week, RT presenter Anton Krasovsky said children who criticised Russia should have been "thrown straight into a river with a strong current".

China's Xi clinches third term, packs leadership with loyalists

China's Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a top governing body stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang followed Xi onto the stage at the Great Hall of the People as the new Politburo Standing Committee was introduced, putting him in line to become premier when Li Keqiang retires in March.

Brazilians honor coronavirus victims in Sao Paulo homage

Brazilians on Sunday paid tribute in Sao Paulo to friends and family members who died of the coronavirus by writing messages on a mural set up on a boulevard in honor of the 680,000 people Brazil lost to the pandemic. The South American nation as of July had the world's third-highest death toll from the disease, which critics of President Jair Bolsonaro called the result of delays in obtaining vaccines and his repeated dismissal of the seriousness of the disease.

Two Koreas exchange warning shots near maritime border amid tensions

North Korea fired 10 artillery shells off its west coast on Monday, the North's official KCNA said, in response to South Korea's warning shots fired at a North Korean boat that crossed the two Koreas' maritime border. North Korea fired 10 shells of multiple rocket launchers at around 5:15 a.m. (-1day 2015 GMT) after the South Korean military fired warning shots at around 3:50 a.m. citing patrol activities, a spokesman for the General Staff of the North's Korean People's Army said.

Sunak favourite to be UK PM after Johnson drops comeback bid

Rishi Sunak looked set to become Britain's next prime minister after Boris Johnson withdrew from the contest on Sunday, saying that although he had enough support to make the final ballot he realised the country and the Conservative Party needed unity. Johnson had raced home from a holiday in the Caribbean to try and secure the backing of 100 lawmakers to enter Monday's contest to replace Liz Truss, the woman who succeeded him in September after he was forced to quit over a string of scandals.

Japan temporarily closes Haiti embassy as security worsens

Japan has temporarily closed its embassy in Haiti due to the worsening security and humanitarian situation, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Haiti is facing acute fuel shortages due to a blockade by a coalition of gangs that are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, with economic activity coming to a halt and many hospitals forced to close or curtail their operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)