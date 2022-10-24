Festive spirit in the air as Deepavali celebrated in TN
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-10-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 09:15 IST
Deepavali was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Monday with fervour and gaiety.
The sounds of crackers rent the air as people enthusiastically burst fireworks.
In lines with a Supreme Court order, the Tamil Nadu government had specified that crackers should be burst from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm.
Retailers reported brisk cracker sales earlier.
State Governor R N Ravi, leaders of various political parties including AIADMK's K Palanisalwami and BJP's K Annamalai greeted people on the occasion.
