Netherlands opt to field versus Bangladesh

PTI | Hobart | Updated: 24-10-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 09:28 IST
The Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards opted to field against Bangladesh after winning the toss in the T20 World Cup on Monday.

Teams: Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain), Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

