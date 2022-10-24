Netherlands opt to field versus Bangladesh

The Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards opted to field against Bangladesh after winning the toss in the T20 World Cup on Monday.

Teams: Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain), Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

