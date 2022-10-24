UP: Man held for abducting, killing friend's 4-year-old boy over dispute

The police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and killing his friend's four-year-old boy over a dispute, officials said on Monday. The accused revealed that one of the issues that led to the dispute between the two was the removal of his name from the list of organisers of a 'bhandara' held in the past, police said.

Sukanya Sharma, Circle Officer, Chhatta, Agra said, ''The incident took place on Saturday night. The boy was abducted by the accused, identified as Bunty (23), when the child was playing outside his home. The accused was the friend of the boy's father.'' The accused killed the boy to take revenge from his father, police said. Bunty abducted the boy on Saturday. When he could not be found, family members started searching for the boy, police said. The accused also accompanied the family during the search. He claimed that a 'Baba' had informed him about the whereabouts of the boy, police said. ''The accused then took everyone to the location where the boy's body was lying,'' said the officer. The body was sent for postmortem examination and Bunty was arrested, police said. ''During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had minor disputes with the boy's father. One of the issues that led to the dispute was that his name was removed from the list of organisers of a 'bhandara' organised in the past,'' said Sharma. The accused revealed that he bought a country-made pistol and cartridges from a man in Agra, police said. ''The accused first abducted the boy and later shot him in the chest,'' said Sharma. The boy's father and the accused used to work together in a confectionary shop.

