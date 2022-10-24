Left Menu

Senior citizen, 2 youths held with ganja in TN

PTI | Thoothukudi | Updated: 24-10-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 13:27 IST
Three men, including a senior citizen, have been arrested for allegedly carrying four kilograms of ganja in their possession in Thiruvika Nagar here, police said.

A team led by DSP Sivasubbu of the prohibition enforcement wing of Thoothukudi district stopped a two-wheeler with three men riding it at a checkpost on Saturday.

During the search, the police found the banned substance concealed in the vehicle, which was also impounded. Besides, Rs 55,000 unaccounted cash was also seized from the accused.

The arrested men were identified as 22-year-olds Ramkumar and Bharath along with Lingam (62).

Further investigation is underway, police said.

