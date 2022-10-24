Left Menu

Ethiopia govt delegation on way to S.Africa for Tigray peace talks

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 13:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

An Ethiopian government delegation has left for South Africa for peace talks with Tigray forces, Ethiopia's government said on Monday.

The Ethiopian government and its allies, which include Eritrea's military, have been fighting Tigray forces in the north of the country on and off since late 2020. The conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands on the brink of famine.

"The government of Ethiopia views the talks as an opportunity to peacefully resolve the conflict and consolidate the improvement of the situation on the ground," the government communication service said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

