Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel - Fars news agency

Iran has arrested 10 agents working for Israel in west Azerbaijan province, Fars news agency reported. Israel does not confirm nor deny reports of such actions. "They set fire to cars and homes of people affiliated with the security apparatus and received cash for taking photos which they sent to Mossad agents," said Fars, without elaborating.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 24-10-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 13:45 IST
Iran has arrested 10 agents working for Israel in the west Azerbaijan province, Fars news agency reported. These people were in direct video communication with Mossad officers, it added, referring to the Israeli intelligence agency.

Iran and Israel are longtime foes. Israel accuses Iran of backing militant attacks against it, while Iran says Israel has carried out a number of killings of Iranian officials. Israel does not confirm nor deny reports of such actions.

"They set fire to cars and homes of people affiliated with the security apparatus and received cash for taking photos which they sent to Mossad agents," said Fars, without elaborating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

