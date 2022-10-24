Left Menu

EU countries seek common stance on climate compensation for COP27

A draft of the EU's negotiating position for the United Nations summit in November, which climate ministers will attempt to approve at Monday's meeting, showed the 27-nation bloc would support talks on the topic at the COP27 gathering in Egypt. That could represent a breakthrough, since even getting the issue of loss and damage on to the summit agenda has proved contentious amid divergent views among rich and poor nations about where those talks should lead.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 13:55 IST
EU countries seek common stance on climate compensation for COP27
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ministers from European Union countries will attempt on Monday to agree their negotiating position for this year's U.N. climate talks, including on the contentious topic of compensation for the damage climate change is inflicting on the world's poorest. The EU, the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is facing pressure from developing nations to soften its long-standing resistance to compensation for the "loss and damage" wrought by floods, rising seas and other climate change-fuelled impacts.

"We will bring ideas to the table to make sure that adaption and loss and damage are addressed in a way that developing countries see as positive. I think it's extremely important that the EU plays that role," EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Monday. A draft of the EU's negotiating position for the United Nations summit in November, which climate ministers will attempt to approve at Monday's meeting, showed the 27-nation bloc would support talks on the topic at the COP27 gathering in Egypt.

That could represent a breakthrough, since even getting the issue of loss and damage on to the summit agenda has proved contentious amid divergent views among rich and poor nations about where those talks should lead. But the EU draft document, seen by Reuters, remained vague on what such discussions at the summit in the coastal resort of Sharm El Sheikh - expected to be attended by 200 countries - should ultimately deliver.

Developing countries say COP27 must establish a fund to support countries struck by climate impacts like the floods in Pakistan this year that killed nearly 1,700 people. Ministers will also decide whether the EU should commit to upgrade its own climate change target to be more ambitious.

Some diplomats said countries were still at odds over whether to agree to raise the target by a certain date, or whether to pre-emptively agree to upgrade it at all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022