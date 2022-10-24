Left Menu

Egypt's Sisi orders release of jailed former MP and activist Zyad Elelaimy

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-10-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 15:10 IST
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Egypt

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pardoned jailed former member of parliament and prominent activist Zyad Elelaimy, parliamentarian and presidential pardon committee member Tarek Elkhouly said on Monday on his Facebook page.

Elelaimy was one of the leading Egyptian activists during the 2011 uprising which toppled Hosni Mubarak and had been jailed since 2019 on charges of spreading false news after a lawyer reported him to prosecutors citing an interview he had given to the BBC.

