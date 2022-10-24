Left Menu

CRPF commandant held for sexually harassing woman officer in J-K's Udhampur, gets bail

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-10-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 15:14 IST
CRPF commandant held for sexually harassing woman officer in J-K's Udhampur, gets bail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a woman officer of the force in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Monday.

A complaint was registered on Sunday in which an assistant commandant of a CRPF unit at Battal Ballian alleged that commandant Surinder Singh Rana was sexually and mentally harassing her, they said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR number was lodged against the commandant under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354-A (making sexually coloured remarks -guilty of the offence of sexual harassment), 354-D (sexual favour shall mean and include any kind of unwanted sexual activity), 509 (intentional insult) at the Udhampur police station.

Udhampur Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Vinood Kumar told PTI that the accused CRPF commandant was arrested by police and later court released him on bail.

The matter is being investigated, the SSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022