CRPF commandant held for sexually harassing woman officer in J-K's Udhampur, gets bail
A commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a woman officer of the force in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Monday.
A complaint was registered on Sunday in which an assistant commandant of a CRPF unit at Battal Ballian alleged that commandant Surinder Singh Rana was sexually and mentally harassing her, they said.
Based on the complaint, an FIR number was lodged against the commandant under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354-A (making sexually coloured remarks -guilty of the offence of sexual harassment), 354-D (sexual favour shall mean and include any kind of unwanted sexual activity), 509 (intentional insult) at the Udhampur police station.
Udhampur Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Vinood Kumar told PTI that the accused CRPF commandant was arrested by police and later court released him on bail.
The matter is being investigated, the SSP added.
