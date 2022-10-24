Kremlin accuses West of having "essentially stolen" gold, forex reserves via sanctions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-10-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 15:24 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Monday accused Western countries of having "essentially stolen" its gold and forex reserves via sanctions imposed over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Asked during a call with reporters about an EU proposal to pass frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "in general, a part large of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
