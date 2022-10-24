Kremlin accuses West of having "essentially stolen" gold, forex reserves via sanctions

The Kremlin on Monday accused Western countries of having "essentially stolen" its gold and forex reserves via sanctions imposed over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Asked during a call with reporters about an EU proposal to pass frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "in general, a part large of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries."

