Left Menu

Three persons kill man after scuffle over 'staring' at one of them in Mumbai

A 28-year-old man was killed allegedly by three persons following a fight over staring at one of them in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.The deceased, Ronit Bhalekar, who worked at a call centre, was in an inebriated state and accompanied by a friend at the time of the incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday near a restaurant in Matunga area.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 15:41 IST
Three persons kill man after scuffle over 'staring' at one of them in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man was killed allegedly by three persons following a fight over staring at one of them in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The deceased, Ronit Bhalekar, who worked at a call centre, was in an inebriated state and accompanied by a friend at the time of the incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday near a restaurant in Matunga area. The three accused were later arrested, he said.

Bhalekar had a scuffle with the three accused over staring at one of them. The accused then allegedly hit him on his head with a belt, punched him repeatedly, kicked him in the chest and stomach, hurled abuses and pushed him to the ground twice, the official said. The man collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to a civic-run hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the official said.

The Shahu Nagar police later arrested the three accused and registered a case against them under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official said.

The accused were on Sunday produced in a local court which remanded them in police custody for three days, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022