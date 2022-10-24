Watchman shot dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A watchman was shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was sleeping in a brick kiln in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.
The body of the deceased, Ankir Kumar, 25, having bullet injuries was found in the brick kiln in Lakadsangha village and sent for postmortem, Kotwali police station SHO Anand Dev Mishra said.
The police are investigating the matter and are trying to identify the assailant/s with the help of CCTV footage, Mishra said.
