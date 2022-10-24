Left Menu

Watchman shot dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-10-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 15:53 IST
Watchman shot dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A watchman was shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was sleeping in a brick kiln in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The body of the deceased, Ankir Kumar, 25, having bullet injuries was found in the brick kiln in Lakadsangha village and sent for postmortem, Kotwali police station SHO Anand Dev Mishra said.

The police are investigating the matter and are trying to identify the assailant/s with the help of CCTV footage, Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022