Kremlin accuses West of having "essentially stolen" gold, forex reserves via sanctions
Asked by reporters about a European Union proposal to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In general, a part large of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries." Unprecedented Western sanctions have frozen around half of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood near $640 billion before Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Monday accused Western countries of having "essentially stolen" its gold and foreign exchange reserves via sanctions. Asked by reporters about a European Union proposal to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In general, a part large of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries."
Unprecedented Western sanctions have frozen around half of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood near $640 billion before Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Last week, European Council head Charles Michel said that the bloc should consider transferring frozen Russian reserves to Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Charles
- Michel
- Moscow
- European Council
- Western
- Dmitry Peskov
- European Union
- Kremlin
- Russian
- Russia
ALSO READ
Fiery spells from Arshdeep, Bhuvneshwar lead India to 13-run win over Western Australia in T20 WC practice match
Suryakumar Yadav's fifty powers India to modest 158/6 against Western Australia in T20 WC practice match
Sterlite Tech in pact with Vocus to provide fibre network in Western Australia
Surya shines as India beat Western Australia by 13 runs in opening practice game
Gunfire, blasts in western Iran amid Mahsa Amini protests