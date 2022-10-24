Left Menu

Kremlin accuses West of having "essentially stolen" gold, forex reserves via sanctions

Asked by reporters about a European Union proposal to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In general, a part large of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries." Unprecedented Western sanctions have frozen around half of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood near $640 billion before Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-10-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 15:58 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia on Monday accused Western countries of having "essentially stolen" its gold and foreign exchange reserves via sanctions. Asked by reporters about a European Union proposal to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "In general, a part large of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries."

Unprecedented Western sanctions have frozen around half of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood near $640 billion before Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Last week, European Council head Charles Michel said that the bloc should consider transferring frozen Russian reserves to Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

