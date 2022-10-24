Two persons killed in Jharkhand’s Khunti district

Two persons, including a village head, were killed by unidentified miscreants at a place in Khunti district, about 38 km from Jharkhand capital Ranchi, a police officer said.

The victims were identified as Soma Munda (55), the village head of Rubua Beerdi , and 38-year-old James Party.

The incident happened in Murhu area on Sunday night, the police officer said. A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, which were sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. The identity of the killers and the motive behind the incident have not yet been established, the police officer said.

