Left Menu

Two persons killed in Jharkhand’s Khunti district

A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, which were sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. The identity of the killers and the motive behind the incident have not yet been established, the police officer said.

PTI | Khunti | Updated: 24-10-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 16:17 IST
Two persons killed in Jharkhand’s Khunti district
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons, including a village head, were killed by unidentified miscreants at a place in Khunti district, about 38 km from Jharkhand capital Ranchi, a police officer said.

The victims were identified as Soma Munda (55), the village head of Rubua Beerdi , and 38-year-old James Party.

The incident happened in Murhu area on Sunday night, the police officer said. A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, which were sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. The identity of the killers and the motive behind the incident have not yet been established, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022