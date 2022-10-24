6 held with Indian flapshell turtle in Chhattisgarh; police say accused planned to sacrifice it on Diwali

Police have recovered an Indian flapshell turtle in Chhattisgarh's Durg district and arrested six persons who allegedly planned to sacrifice the animal on Diwali assuming the act would bring them wealth and prosperity, an official said on Monday.

The Indian flapshell turtle, a freshwater species of turtle, is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The six persons were arrested on Sunday at Maitri Garden Square in Maroda area of Durg, Newai station house officer Mamta Ali Sharma said.

The accused were travelling in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) with the registration number of Maharashtra.

They tried to escape when a police patrolling team asked them to stop on the basis of suspicion, the official said.

The police recovered the turtle, kept in a plastic bag, from their possession following which they were apprehended, she said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they had brought the turtle for Nagpur in Maharashtra and were heading to Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh where they planned to sacrifice it on Diwali night (Monday), believing such an act would bring wealth and prosperity to them, the official said.

The accused, in the age group of 22 to 65 years, were booked under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, she said.

Four of the accused belonged to Nagpur and two hailed from Durg district, the police added.

