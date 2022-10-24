Left Menu

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 24-10-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 17:14 IST
UP pharmacy owner dies in custody of Haryana Police; family alleges torture
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
The family of a pharmacy owner who died while in the Haryana Police custody has alleged that excessive torture and harassment led to his death.

Sanjeev Kumar, who owned a pharmacy in Sevaram locality in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Haryana Police on October 15 in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The Haryana Police brought him to the Bijnor locality on remand on Saturday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh told reporters here on Monday.

The Haryana Police also arrested Sanjeev Kumar's associate and drug supplier Rashid in the case.

The Haryana Police, accompanying Sanjeev Kumar, had stayed at a hotel Saturday night.

According to the Haryana Police, Sanjeev Kumar made an attempt to escape from its custody by jumping through a second-floor window and died after falling, Singh said.

Haryana Police officer Pradeep Kumar who was accompanying the pharmacy owner said in a police report that Sanjeev Kumar was rushed to a local hospital in a critical condition and later referred to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sanjeev Kumar's brother Pawan has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that excessive harassment and assault by the Haryana Police led to the death.

Pawan sought registration of a murder case against the Haryana Police personnel.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh said the matter was being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

