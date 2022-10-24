Left Menu

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 24-10-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 17:24 IST
Lebanese delegation to visit Syria on Wednesday to discuss maritime border - presidency
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Lebanon

A delegation headed by Lebanon's deputy speaker of parliament, Elias Bou Saab, is due to visit Syria on Wednesday to discuss delineating their maritime border, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Twitter on Monday.

A dispute over their sea boundary emerged last year after Syria granted a licence to a Russian energy company to begin maritime exploration in an area Lebanon claimed. Several gas discoveries have been made in the eastern Mediterranean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

