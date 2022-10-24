Ukraine says Russia's Black Sea grain vessel checks are politically motivated
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-10-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 17:37 IST
Ukraine said on Monday that Russian inspections that have been creating "significant" delays for the export of Ukrainian food products via the Black Sea were "politically motivated" and a cause for concern.
"We have reason to believe delays in Russia's inspections of the grain initiative's vessels are politically motivated," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
