Ukraine says Russia's Black Sea grain vessel checks are politically motivated

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-10-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 17:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine said on Monday that Russian inspections that have been creating "significant" delays for the export of Ukrainian food products via the Black Sea were "politically motivated" and a cause for concern.

"We have reason to believe delays in Russia's inspections of the grain initiative's vessels are politically motivated," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

