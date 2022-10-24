Left Menu

Chaibasa techie gang rape: Police search on for two more accused

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 24-10-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 17:58 IST
Chaibasa techie gang rape: Police search on for two more accused
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The police continued searching for two more persons, accused in the gang rape of a 26-year-old software engineer in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Seven people, including two minors, were nabbed on Sunday in connection with the gang rape which occurred near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa town when the woman was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on the evening of October 20.

The two other men, who were absconding, accompanied the arrested seven in beating up the victim and her boyfriend but did not rape her, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dilip Khalko, who was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the case, told PTI.

"We have arrested all the culprits who had raped her," he said.

Police raids were on and the two other accused would be apprehended soon, Khalko said.

To a question, the police officer said the arrested minors who raped the worker of a well-known IT company are school students.

The arrests were made by the SIT which was formed to probe into the case.

The woman's wallet that had her Aadhaar card, driving licence, ATM card and Rs 4,500 in cash, and her mobile phone were recovered from those arrested.

After raping her in turns, the accused persons fled leaving her there. As she was walking home, police personnel going to the spot in a vehicle found her and took her to a hospital.

The victim's boyfriend who was beaten up and driven away by the accused men called up a friend of his to tell him what had happed and he subsequently informed the police about it.

The woman is in Chaibasa since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and she was working from home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked; Uganda says two more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital and more

World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022