Arunachal helicopter crash: Army personnel's bodies cremated at native place in Rajasthan

The army personnel who died in the crash of an Army helicopter in Arunachal Pradesh were cremated at their native place with full military and state honours.

The funeral pyre of Rohitashv Kumar in Posana village of Jhunjhunu and Vikas Bhambhu in Rampuria village of Hanumangarh was lit by their minor daughters. The third jawan Maj Mustafa Zakiuddin Bohra from Rajasthan who was also killed in the crash was buried on Sunday in Udaipur. Hundreds of people took part in the funeral procession, leaving behind Diwali celebrations, to bid their last adieu to the soldiers with teary eyes and slogans in praise of the country and soldiers who lay their life for the motherland. In Jhunjhunu, Minister Rajendra Gudha, Additional District Collector JP Gaur and SP Mridul Kachhawa also paid tribute to the martyr. Earlier, the body had reached Gudhagaudji police station at 9.30 pm on Sunday from where the funeral procession was taken out. Soldier Welfare Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, former MLA Shubhakaran Choudhary, RLP District President Dinesh Kumar Dodiya, Sub Divisional Officer Ram Singh Rajawat, DSP Satpal Singh Gudha were present, police said. On Friday, an army helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh in which five jawans, including three from Rajasthan, were martyred. The area where the accident took place was not connected by road so it took time for the army to reach the spot. On the other hand, the mortal remains of martyr Major Vikas Bhambhu reached his native village Rampuria around 1 pm. He was cremated with military and state honours. During this, Minister in-charge Govindram Meghwal, Sangaria MLA Gurdeep Shahpini, SP Ajay Singh Rathore, Animal Welfare Board President KC Bishnoi, PCC member Shabnam Godara, MP Nihalchand Meghwal, former cabinet minister Dr Rampratap, former cabinet minister Subhash Mahariya, BJP district president Balbir Bishnoi, former Nohar MLA Abhishek Matoria, including a large number of villagers and nearby people reached to pay tribute to the martyr, police said. Earlier, the body of the Major was sent to the native village from the military station of Suratgarh in the morning. During this, a large number of people standing on both sides of the road showered flowers on the mortal remains amidst slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. A large number of people were carrying the tricolour in the procession.

