Left Menu

MP: Family of four killed after truck rams into scooter in Datia

PTI | Datia | Updated: 24-10-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 18:25 IST
MP: Family of four killed after truck rams into scooter in Datia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A family of four, heading to Madhya Pradesh's Datia district for Diwali celebrations, was killed after a truck rammed into their two-wheeler on Monday, police said. A couple and their two minor sons died on the spot in the accident that took place between Sitapur and Upariya villages in Goraghat police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Singh Rathore told PTI.

The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle, but was arrested later at Chirula toll plaza, he said.

The family was travelling on a scooter from Gwalior to Datia for Diwali celebrations, it was stated.

Based on the Aadhaar card found with the deceased man, his family members were contacted and informed about the accident, the official said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, the SP said, adding that a case has been registered and investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked; Uganda says two more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital and more

World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022