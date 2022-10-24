Left Menu

Man ends life; harassment from loan app, kin allege

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-10-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 18:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man ended his life by hanging allegedly due to harassment of loan recovery agents, police said on Monday.

According to police, the deceased Dasari Sekhar took Rs 4,000 credit in two tranches from a loan app installed in his phone last month.

However, the loan app recovery people started sending messages to the relatives of Sekhar saying he defaulted the loan and later sent a nude picture to his mobile threatening that it will be shared to all his friends and relatives.

Police said they received a complaint from the wife of the deceased stating that Sekhar ended his life on Sunday night unable to bear the mental pressure.

The case is under investigation.

