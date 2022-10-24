World News Roundup: Hu's dramatic China congress exit fuels speculation, official silence; Factbox-What is Rishi Sunak's solution to Britain's problems? and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Hu's dramatic China congress exit fuels speculation, official silence

In a country where events are planned to minute detail and politics is cloaked in secrecy, former President Hu Jintao's dramatic escorted exit from the closing of the Communist Party Congress sent speculation among China-watchers into overdrive. As per tradition, Hu, 79, had been seated on Saturday to the left of his successor, Xi Jinping, who was in the process of securing a third leadership term that was confirmed on Sunday.

Factbox-What is Rishi Sunak's solution to Britain's problems?

Since entering the contest to be British prime minister, frontrunner Rishi Sunak has said little publicly about how he intends to run the country and how he would address multiple economic and political crises. Sunak ran unsuccessfully to be prime minister earlier this year, setting out a full policy platform. Although some of the challenges have changed since then, what does that campaign tell us about how he would govern?

Pakistani journalist killed in police shooting in Kenya

Well-known Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Nairobi when police hunting car thieves opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in as it drove through their roadblock without stopping, according to a Kenyan police report on Monday. A Kenyan police watchdog has said it is investigating the incident, which happened at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Sunday on the outskirts of the capital.

Western countries say Russia could plan 'dirty bomb' pretext

Western countries accused Russia on Monday of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine, as Moscow evacuated civilians from a southern city in anticipation of a major battle. With Ukrainian forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb".

Russian TV presenter says sorry but faces probe for call to drown Ukrainian children

A Russian TV presenter apologised on Monday for calling for Ukrainian children to be drowned, as Russia's state Investigative Committee said it was probing his remarks. In a show last week on state-controlled broadcaster RT, presenter Anton Krasovsky said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been "thrown straight into a river with a strong current" and drowned.

Two Koreas exchange warning shots near sea border amid tensions

North and South Korea exchanged warning shots off the west coast on Monday, accusing each other of breaching their maritime borders amid heightened military tension. The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it broadcast warnings and fired warning shots to see off a North Korean merchant vessel that crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea boundary, at around 3:40 a.m. (1840 GMT Sunday).

Air strike during Myanmar concert kills at least 30 - media, opposition

At least 30 people were killed in an air strike during a concert held by an ethnic minority group in conflict with the ruling military, opposition groups, residents and media said on Monday. The air strike late on Sunday in the northern state of Kachin, which the military has yet to confirm took place, killed civilians, prominent local singers and officers of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), media reported, citing witnesses who said the attack was carried out by three jets.

Macron meets pope, talks expected to centre on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis held nearly an hour of private talks on Monday, with the crisis in Ukraine and prospects for peace there expected to have been their main topic of discussion. Macron, accompanied by his wife Brigitte, arrived at the Vatican and was greeted with an honour guard of Swiss Guards in the San Damaso courtyard before taking an elevator to the official papal study in the Apostolic Palace.

Rishi Sunak looks set to become next UK PM after Johnson quits race

Rishi Sunak looked set to become Britain's next prime minister after his rival Boris Johnson quit the race, admitting he could no longer unite their party following one of the most turbulent periods in British political history. Sunak, the 42-year-old former finance minister, could become Britain's third prime minister in less than two months on Monday, tasked with restoring stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil.

UK says Russia continues to use Iran's UAVs against Ukraine

Russia continues to use Iranian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against targets throughout the Ukrainian territory, the British Ministry of Defence said on Monday. Russia is likely using the Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs to infiltrate Ukranian air defences and as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons that are becoming increasingly scarce, the ministry said in its update on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies.)