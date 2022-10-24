Left Menu

Israeli attack on suburbs of Syrian capital wounds soldier

Israel carried out an airstrike on military posts in the suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday wounding a soldier and damaging property, the Syrian army said. It was the first such attack since September 17, when an Israeli attack on Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the Syrian capital killed five soldiers.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 24-10-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 18:43 IST
Israeli attack on suburbs of Syrian capital wounds soldier
  • Country:
  • Syria

Israel carried out an airstrike on military posts in the suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday wounding a soldier and damaging property, the Syrian army said. The afternoon attack came three days after a similar strike on Damascus suburbs caused property damage. Israel usually carries out airstrikes at night and such daytime attacks have been rare.

The Syrian military said in a statement carried by state media that the missiles were fired from over northern Israel and that Syria's air defenses shot down some of them.

On Friday night, Syria said Israel carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs. It was the first such attack since September 17, when an Israeli attack on Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the Syrian capital killed five soldiers. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.

The Israeli strike comes amid a wider shadow war between the country and Iran. Attacks on the airports in Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo are spurred by fears they are being used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked; Uganda says two more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital and more

World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022