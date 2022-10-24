Left Menu

BSF offers sweets to Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on Diwali

PTI | Attari | Updated: 24-10-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 18:46 IST
BSF offers sweets to Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on Diwali
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, officials said.

A commandant-rank officer of the BSF, along with other personnel, gave sweets to the Pakistan Rangers at the joint checkpost.

Officials of both the forces shook hands and exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes.

The border guarding forces of India and Pakistan exchange sweets and wishes on various religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and also on their respective Independence Days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked; Uganda says two more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital and more

World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022