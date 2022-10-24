BSF offers sweets to Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on Diwali

The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, officials said.

A commandant-rank officer of the BSF, along with other personnel, gave sweets to the Pakistan Rangers at the joint checkpost.

Officials of both the forces shook hands and exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes.

The border guarding forces of India and Pakistan exchange sweets and wishes on various religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and also on their respective Independence Days.

