BSF offers sweets to Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on Diwali
PTI | Attari | Updated: 24-10-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 18:46 IST
The Border Security Force offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, officials said.
A commandant-rank officer of the BSF, along with other personnel, gave sweets to the Pakistan Rangers at the joint checkpost.
Officials of both the forces shook hands and exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes.
The border guarding forces of India and Pakistan exchange sweets and wishes on various religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and also on their respective Independence Days.
