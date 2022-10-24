People in Pondy celebrate Deepavali with pomp

Deepavali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with pomp and splendour in Union Territory of Puducherry on Monday. Clad in new attire, people made a beeline to temples to offer prayers. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Ministers, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and leaders from different political parties extended greetings to the people on the occasion.

