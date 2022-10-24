Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as bond yields retreat

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by big technology companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.76 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 31,187.32. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.26 points, or 0.25%, at 3,762.01, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 7.35 points, or 0.07%, to 10,867.07 at the opening bell.

