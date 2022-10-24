Left Menu

Girl, 3, found dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; boy suspect

A three-year-old girl was found dead in a dry fodder room in a village field here, police said on Monday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rural, Hoshiarpur, Surinder Pal said the girl had been missing from her house since Sunday morning.Her family could not find her despite searching for her at various places.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 24-10-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 19:13 IST
Girl, 3, found dead in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; boy suspect
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old girl was found dead in a dry fodder room in a village field here, police said on Monday. The autopsy conducted at a local government hospital on Monday evening confirmed that the girl had been raped. Her body was found Sunday night. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural), Hoshiarpur, Surinder Pal said the girl had been missing from her house since Sunday morning.

Her family could not find her despite searching for her at various places. During examination of footage of CCTV cameras installed in the village, police found that a 14-year-old boy of the same village had taken her with him. Strangulation marks were also found on the neck of the girl, said police. Police said raids are being conducted to nab the boy.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked; Uganda says two more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital and more

World News Roundup: Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022