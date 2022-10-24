U.S. to unveil cases targeting alleged malign foreign influence -statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 19:15 IST
The Department of Justice on Monday will announce U.S. action targeting "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity" by a "nation-state actor," it said in a statement, without naming the entity.
The department will hold a news conference on the national security cases at 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), it added, without giving further details.
