Son, daughter-in-law arrested over killing of retired school teacher in UP

Police on Monday arrested the son and daughter-in-law of a 66-year-old retired teacher who was shot dead by two persons in this district a few days ago.

Senior Superintendent of Police O P Singh said Satpal, a resident of Amroli village under the Wazirganj Police Station area, was shot dead on October 18 when he was going to the market. He said that when Satpal's family members denied having any enmity with anyone, police registered a case against unknown persons, and begin a probe.

During the investigation, it came to the fore that a close relative of the retired teacher was involved in his killing, the police official said.

The SSP said that after retirement, Satpal lived with his younger son Vipin Singh and had bought a tractor and a car for him (Vipin). He also helped Vipin start a dairy business.

However, a few days ago, Satpal started living with his elder son Harish after being offended by the behaviour of his younger son Vipin and daughter-in-law Pooja.

Vipin and Pooja suspected that Satpal will now give his pension to Harish and that he would also get the money after their father sells his house. Following this they hatched a conspiracy to kill Satpal, the police officer said.

They gave Rs 2 lakh to Bareilly residents Aryan, Kunal, Rahul and Arun who killed Satpal, SSP O P Singh said, adding efforts are being made to nab the four criminals.

