U.S. to announce criminal cases against a 'nation-state' -Justice Department

The top law enforcement officials in the United States will on Monday announce U.S. action targeting "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity" by a "nation-state actor," the Department of Justice said. The national security cases will be discussed at a news conference at 1:30 p.m.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 19:54 IST
U.S. to announce criminal cases against a 'nation-state' -Justice Department

The top law enforcement officials in the United States will on Monday announce U.S. action targeting "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity" by a "nation-state actor," the Department of Justice said.

The national security cases will be discussed at a news conference at 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), the department said in a statement, without giving further details. It did not name the country or entity. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen along with FBI Director Christopher Wray will "discuss significant national security cases addressing malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the United States," the department said.

The Justice Department also did not cite whether the schemes involved or were aimed at the Nov. 8 midterm U.S. elections. In July, the Justice Department filed charges over a multi-year political operation aimed a spreading Russian propaganda or influencing U.S. elections.

In November 2021, the United States imposed Iran-related sanctions over attempts to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

