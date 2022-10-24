Left Menu

Doping-Russia's Olympic gold medallist Antyukh has results from 2012 disqualified

Banned Russian athlete and former Olympic 400 metres hurdles champion Natalia Antyukh has had her results from July 2012 to June 2013 disqualified, including her Olympic gold, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday. Antyukh, 41, is already serving a ban until 2025 for breaking anti-doping rules.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 20:14 IST
Banned Russian athlete and former Olympic 400 metres hurdles champion Natalia Antyukh has had her results from July 2012 to June 2013 disqualified, including her Olympic gold, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday.

Antyukh, 41, is already serving a ban until 2025 for breaking anti-doping rules. She won the gold at the London Olympics in August 2012, beating American Lashinda Demus.

"Following AIU charges based on LIMS data, Russian athlete Natalia Antyukh has been banned for the use of a Prohibited Substance/Method. DQ results from 15 July 2012 until 29 June 2013," the AIU said in a statement.

