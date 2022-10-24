Left Menu

IRS officer Wankhede meets Union minister Athawale in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 20:14 IST
IRS officer Wankhede meets Union minister Athawale in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede on Monday met Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale in Mumbai, an official said, days after the former filed a complaint with the apex body for scheduled castes against some NCB officers.

Wankhede, who had a controversial stint as the Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), is now posted in Chennai and is currently on leave.

He called on Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader and an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at the latter's residence in Mumbai in the afternoon, the official said without providing further details.

Though what transpired at the meeting was not known, it came in the backdrop of Wankhede filing a harassment complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) against some NCB officers, including its Deputy Director General (DDG) Gyaneshwar Singh, who headed a vigilance probe that has found irregularities in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case.

The commission has said it is probing the complaint submitted last week by the IRS officer, who was with the NCB Mumbai when drugs were allegedly seized from a Goa-bound cruise ship.

Wankhede was later transferred to the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai.

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022