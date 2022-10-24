IRS officer Wankhede meets Union minister Athawale in Mumbai

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede on Monday met Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale in Mumbai, an official said, days after the former filed a complaint with the apex body for scheduled castes against some NCB officers.

Wankhede, who had a controversial stint as the Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), is now posted in Chennai and is currently on leave.

He called on Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader and an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at the latter's residence in Mumbai in the afternoon, the official said without providing further details.

Though what transpired at the meeting was not known, it came in the backdrop of Wankhede filing a harassment complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) against some NCB officers, including its Deputy Director General (DDG) Gyaneshwar Singh, who headed a vigilance probe that has found irregularities in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case.

The commission has said it is probing the complaint submitted last week by the IRS officer, who was with the NCB Mumbai when drugs were allegedly seized from a Goa-bound cruise ship.

Wankhede was later transferred to the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai.