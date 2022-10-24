Israeli PM: Israel-Lebanon maritime deal to be signed Thursday
A U.S.-brokered maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon will be signed on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday.
The deal marks a significant compromise between neighbours with a history of war and hostility, opening the way for offshore energy exploration and easing a source of tensions.
The U.S. mediator has said he hoped the deal would be signed on Thursday.
